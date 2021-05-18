MORRIS, Ill. — Richard ‘Rich’ A. Sladcik, 81, of Morris, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Rich was born in Chicago, the son of the late August and Irene (Nelson) Sladcik. He was formerly of Homewood, resided in Benton, Kentucky, for 30 years, before returning to Illinois in September of 2020. Rich was a retired electrician and was the proud owner and operator of Whispering Oaks Resort on Kentucky Lake. He was a gardener, a jack of all trades, and had the “gift to gab”.
Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Chris (Stafford) Sladcik of Morris; four children, Eric (Lisa) Sladcik of Homewood, Greg Sladcik of Albany, Oregon, Jeff (Julie) Sladcik of Austin, Texas, and Julie (Steve) LeBlanc of Morris; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Judith Coffey of Bradenton, Florida; one brother, Gary (Esther) Sladcik of San Antonio, Texas; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded by his parents and one brother, Glenn Sladcik (2021).
A funeral service was held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris. Interment will be held privately by the family.
For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence.
