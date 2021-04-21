Richard Dean Brooks, 89, of Mayfield, and formerly Chesterfield, Missouri, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was of the Methodist Faith, a retired employee of TRW, and a US Army Korean War veteran.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Johnson Brooks; one son, John Brooks of Arlington Heights, Illinois; two sisters, Sally Furgerson of Dryden, Michigan, and Lora Slingerland of Spring Hill, Florida; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. His parents were Lee John and Myrtle Hauxwell Brooks.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Richard Dean Brooks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
