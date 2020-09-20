MAYFIELD — Rev. and Mrs. Jerry Oliver, of Mayfield, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Mr. Oliver and the former Cindy J. Ladd were married on September 25, 1970, by Rev. Bruce Grisham at the Lebanon Baptist Church in Princeton, with Debbie Thatcher and Danny Patterson serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Oliver is the daughter Mr. Charles and the late Myrtle McClure. She is retired from pharmacy and bus aide work.
Mr. Oliver is the son of Mr. Norval Lee and the late KoKo Oliver. He is a retired church pastor, the Kentucky State Police, and a Graves County bus driver.
They are the parents of Rev. Josh Oliver of Mayfield and Holly Mohler of Mayfield, and Lee Oliver of Houma, Louisiana. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchildren.
A celebration will be held at The Apostolics of Mayfield, 186 Tucker Road, Mayfield. All friends are invited and the couple request no gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.