Antiquities dealer and author Forrest Fenn poses in his home March 22, 2013, in Santa Fe, N.M. People who’ve had to rescue imperiled treasure seekers in the Rocky Mountains say they’re glad to hear that the legendary Fenn treasure is found. Retired Santa Fe art and antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn announced June 6 that a man who doesn’t want to be named recently found the estimated $2 million chest containing coins, gold nuggets and other valuables.