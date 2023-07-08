Republican candidate for governor Daniel Cameron made a stop in Paducah on Friday at the Market House Theater Events Center. He met with supporters at noon-time and discussed his ideas for the state’s future. Cameron has been serving as attorney general for Kentucky since 2019.
During his remarks to supporters, Cameron highlighted his goals to create jobs, enhance education and invest in infrastructure.
“This region is vital to the health and economic health of our commonwealth, and I’ve made it a priority to be involved with the fabric of all 120 counties,” Cameron said. “I want West Kentuckians to know that I’m going to show up and listen to any issue or challenge that exists.”
Cameron continued his campaign in Paducah unaccompanied by a running mate. He has until August 8th to name his choice for lieutenant governor.
“I believe strongly in the importance of making sure that West Kentucky knows that they are heard and knows that their presence is felt intimately in terms of conversations that I have as governor,” Cameron said. “So that’ll be something we will consider as we make this decision, but nothing to report today.”
Cameron pledged to his supporters that his administration will work to provide opportunities for all Kentuckians.
“I believe that every citizen of the Commonwealth of Kentucky deserves an equal opportunity to be successful,” Cameron said. “If you elect me as governor, you can rest assured that I will work tirelessly to make sure that our state is a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
Cameron and current Democratic governor Andy Beshear will both be back in Western Kentucky at the Fancy Farm picnic on August fifth. Pundits have described the picnic as the “Superbowl” of Kentucky politics. It has been held at Fancy Farm since 1880. Cameron confirmed his attendance at the event earlier this week. Beshear confirmed his appearance yesterday.
Both candidates have been advertising heavily in Western Kentucky, particularly on television. Since the beginning of June, Beshear has spent $232,145 on Channel 6 alone. Cameron, during the same period, as of today has spent $95,260 on Channel 6. This is information available to the public as required by the FCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.