METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Massac County Commission met on Tuesday, June 27, and some of the meeting regarded the new Super City sign in Metropolis.
Commissioners Jayson Farmer and Jimmy Burnham began the meeting with a 20-minute discussion with State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer on the Super City sign located on the courthouse lawn. Commission chairman Jeff Brugger was absent from the meeting.
The 3D sculpture was placed near the Superman statue just prior to the 45th annual Superman Celebration, June 9-11. The sculpture was purchased by the Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau through a Creating Bridges Grant. It stands where an informational kiosk sat for just over 14 years. The kiosk structure has been moved to Metropolis City Hall where it is being used as a bus shelter.
When the sign was first placed, Stratemeyer said there was confusion as to whether it was just for the celebration or permanent. In learning its permanency, “some questions came up because it is placed on property of the county,” he said.
In March 2009, the county and the City of Metropolis entered an intergovernmental agreement and lease for an informational kiosk to be place on an 8-by-8-foot square on the courthouse’s northwest lawn.
Farmer was a commissioner then and explained that at the time, the commission saw the informational kiosk as “(a benefit) to the county and for the businesses in the community because there was local information on tourism, events and other areas of Massac County” in the kiosk, he said.
According to the agreement, it would last five years and renew automatically each year following; it could be amended by either party; and the city “shall maintain liability insurance on the real property and the kiosk in the amount of $1 million for the duration of this agreement.”
Stratemeyer said that through the agreement, the use of the property is “limited to the placement of an informational kiosk and limited to that use.” He noted the agreement “allow(ed) the city to put that kiosk there. If they chose to remove it, that’s their call.”
Burnham said he’s heard several positive comments from residents about the sign and sees it as an enhancement to the statue area. He questioned if it was worth “getting a black eye over it.”
Farmer said he has no issue with the sign, but “it doesn’t promote tourism for the county. It’s kind of going away from what the agreement was.” He suggested a better placement may be closer to the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce to increase its foot traffic as many visitors just come to Superman Square to take pictures and leave. Stratemeyer said his main concern is the insurance issue. “You can look out there about any time and see kids climbing on this thing. There’s more risk than with a kiosk,” he said.
He told Farmer and Burnham it’s up to the commission on how to handle things. He suggested the commission could either: a) ask the sign be moved or b) draft a new intergovernmental agreement specifically for the sign.
Following several minutes of discussion, Farmer and Burnham decided to table a decision to the next commission meeting.
Massac County Highway engineer Amy Ferris reported:
• After starting last week, the forming and pouring of piers and abutments for the Country Club Road bridge continues. “Everything’s going really well. We just got a four-week schedule from Samron this morning, and it shows that they should be ready to set beams around the end of July, which is really good progress,” she said. Samron Midwest Contracting began the project on May 17.
• Waldo Church Road bridge is on the list to be recovered this summer. Ferris said the approach will be paved and the bridge itself will be oil and chipped. “That should be one of the first things done,” she noted, as she went into her next point.
• Crews began oil and chipping on the west side of the county this week. They will make their way eastward through the summer. She noted that millings from the Joppa road paving job are stockpiled at the office and can be used to “help extend the aggregate for the oil and chip for our roadways this year. The millings already have oil. When heated up, the millings can be used as a base layer for new roads. Or, if used for oil and chip, less oil is used because there’s already residual oil in the material,” she explained. She noted a portion of Country Club Road leading to the bridge area will need to be removed as its construction advances, and if Samron mills the area, she will offer trucking the millings in exchange for keeping them and adding them to the stockpile.
• The Joppa road paving job is complete. She said they are waiting on final payment for the project, which is being paid 60-40 through IDOT’s Truck Access Route Program and the federal Surface Transportation Program Rural program.
• She will be meeting with an USDA Rural Development representative to discuss grant opportunities available to the county highway department due to the closure of EEI. “I want to explore everything we’re eligible for. We have roads, culverts and bridges that need to be done as we have funding, but the need is greater than the funding,” she said.
• And, crews finished mowing last week.
In other business:
• Commissioners signed a letter of support for a grant application by Conexon Connect. A company representative attended the commission’s March 21 meeting explaining the broadband consulting firm founded in 2015 works exclusively with rural electric cooperatives to bring fiber internet to rural communities across the country. The company is applying for infrastructure funding assistance through the Connect Illinois program.
• Commissioners approved Southern 14 Workforce Investment Board, Inc.’s PY23 allocated funding submission to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
• The commission reappointed Farmer to the Southern Seven Health Department board.
• And County Treasurer Sarah Bremer reported the total in the county general fund is $5,316,713.75.
The commission’s next regular meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
