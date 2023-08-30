Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) recognized MSU graduate Madison Cunngingham Tuesday for completing her summer internship in his Washington, D.C. and Paducah, Kentucky offices.
According to a news release from Comer’s office, Madison spent her summer researching legislative issues, helping constituents, and assisting in the daily operations of the office.
“Working in both Washington and Paducah, Madison quickly became a critical member of the team and I want to thank her for her dedicated service this summer. Her passion for Kentucky and her work ethic were crucial and helped ensure our operations always ran smoothly. I know she has a bright future ahead of her, and I wish her the best as she departs for law school,” Comer said in a statement included in the release.
Cunngingham, a Massac County local, recently graduated from Murray State University and is pursuing a law degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law. In her free time, Cunngingham loves spending time with friends and family.
“I am incredibly thankful to have gotten the opportunity to work for Congressman Comer in D.C. as well as in the district. This experience has brought me so much insight into our government and having a degree in poli sci it’s been so surreal to experience it in-person,” Cunngingham said in a statement included in the release.
