Renee “Nay Nay” Vickrey Coleman, 64, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born on May 24, 1959, in Caldwell County to her mother, Carolyn Yates Vickrey, and late father, Leslie B. “Jim” Vickrey. Renee was a member of Princeton Church of Christ where she served as a Sunday school teacher since the age of 13. She owned and operated Mud Puddle Playschool where she gained her nickname, “Nay Nay.” Renee also worked as a teller for Farmers Bank. She was loved by everyone who knew her and everyone in passing.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gayle Coleman; one daughter, Bobbi Lee McAlister (Jamie) of Princeton; one son, Wesley Coleman of Caldwell County; two sisters, Nancy Hudnall (David) of Evansville, Indiana, Lisa Sisk (Kevin) of Caldwell County; and one grandson, Cash McAlister of Princeton; mother and father-in-law, Norman and Shirley Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leslie B. “Jim” Vickrey.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Renee’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
