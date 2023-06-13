METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Honeywell Metropolis Works plant is once again under scrutiny after a toxic chemical was released this week.
According to a press release from Honeywell, at approximately 9:08 a.m. Monday there was a release of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) at the facility.
“Our monitoring system did not detect any release outside of the Honeywell fence line,” said Mike Hockey, Honeywell’s director of external communications. “The release was contained to the site and a shelter-in-place was issued.”
According to Hockey, employees were evaluated on site for medical conditions and were approved to return to work.
“There were no significant injuries,” he said.
According to Massac County EMA director Brian Horn, a reported 12 people were treated on the scene and “there was no immediate threat to the public.”
Horn said the plant’s mitigation towers were used. He noted the situation was monitored, and the “model showed it was going south.”
The company is working with local authorities and has begun an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, according to Hockey.
This latest incident follows a class action lawsuit filed in May 2018. It alleges that contamination has caused medical problems and property damage for people who live in the area.
One of the lawyers who is representing clients in about a dozen lawsuits against Honeywell is speaking out following this week’s release, urging the company to be more transparent.
“Nobody really wants that plant to close,” Kevin Thompson said. “The plant runs safely, and the community depends on it, but incidents like these, I believe, have to be investigated fully and transparently.”
- The Metropolis Planet contributed to this story.
