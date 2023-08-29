Registration is open for Murray’s annual citywide yard sale, which begins on the weekend of Sept. 16.
“Bargain hunters from across the region will overflow the streets of Murray searching for deals,” the city’s tourism website reads in a recent post.
According to the webpage, people who are interested in participating must fill out an application and enclose a $10 entry fee. Yard sale locations and item descriptions will be placed on the citywide yard sale map, which will be available for sale at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Sept. 14-16. The tourism department says there will also be a downloadable map available this year.
According to the instructions, applications and entry fees are due by Sept. 12 and no late applications will be accepted. For questions about the event, call the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199 or stop by the office at 206 South 4th Street.
To register, visit tourmurray.com/citywide-yard-sale.
Proceeds from the sale will fund Murray’s annual Fourth of July celebration, Freedom Fest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.