Rayfred D. Calhoun, 77, of Benton, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray of natural causes.
He was born September 27, 1943, in Michigan the son of the late William and Lennie Walton Calhoun.
He was retired from General Motors and loved doing construction work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Calhoun; and a sister, Joan Calhoun.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Calhoun of Benton; a son, Alfred Calhoun of Auburn, Washington; a daughter, Kim Vowles of Michigan; and three grandchildren.
The family chose cremation. There will be no services.
Marshall County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
