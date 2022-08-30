ST. CHARLES — Ray Edward Qualls, 80, of St. Charles, KY, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born August 8, 1942, in Nortonville, KY, to the late Seth Edward Qualls and Iva Pearl McClain. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Debbie McClain, and step-father, Robert McClain.
Ray worked for West Texas Gas. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Brenda Knight Qualls; sons, Mike Qualls of Kansas and Robert Qualls (Dwight) Blanford of Florida; granddaughter, Lindsey Smith; four great-grandchildren; step-son, Alan Scott; and step-daughter, Jerrie Scott of Madisonville.
Services for the family were handled by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
