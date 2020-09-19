METROPOLIS, Ill. — A downpour of rain with booming thunder and lightning didn’t stop the Massiac Marines last Saturday afternoon during their monthly visit to Fort Massac State Park. As re-enactors of military and civilian life in the 18th century, they’re used to all kinds of weather.
Steven Gerlach, of Sparta, was just beginning his presentation on “the plaque doctor” when the rain came and forced those attending to the small shelter over the stone oven where his wife, Judy, had just fixed an apple-raspberry cobbler.
While the park had to cancel its annual Encampment, events with smaller attendance numbers are continuing.
The Fort’s next weekend activity is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. Les Winkler, the outdoors writer for The Southern, will hold a nature photography class from 1-3 p.m. Winkler will show attendees how to take photographs of wildlife, the fort and nature. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registration is requested by calling 618-524-4712.
Story at the Fort is conducted the first and third Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at the fort’s visitor’s center. Natural resources coordinator Amy Keigher reads all or part of a child-geared history book on a specific topic which is followed by making a craft. Keigher noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions, Story at the Fort is limited to 15 children.
The Massiac Marines provide living history demonstrations the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Their location and availability depend on the time of year and the weather.
Gerlach became a Massiac Marines member two years after the group’s founding in the early 1980s. According to member Tracey Johnson, of Vienna, the family-oriented group represents the Marines who built Fort Massac in 1757. It consists of members from southern Illinois and Kentucky who meet monthly to show the military and civilian life of the 18th century.
In January, Gerlach’s presentation on 18th-century medicine focused on battlefield amputations. Saturday’s presentation focused on smallpox, a contagious disease characterized by a skin eruption with pustules, sloughing and scar formation. While the disease’s pock-marks have been seen on an Egyptian mummy, the earliest written record dates to 1127 BC China.
For the American Colonies, there were eight major smallpox epidemics in the 1700s. During that 100-year period, Gerlach said the disease impacted every other generation with 20-40% of children dying before turning 11.
“You had to survive smallpox to reach 16,” he said.
Gerlach explained that smallpox covered the entire body, inside and out. It took up to a week for the infection to show itself beginning with red spots on the arms and face accompanied by a fever and chills. By either Day 17 or 24, it would be known if the patient would survive.
After “21 days of torment,” he said, the pustules dried and dropped off.
While treatments varied greatly through that 100-year period, Gerlach noted that doctors’ advice sounded very familiar.
“They told them to stay away from their neighbors, to wear a mask or a handkerchief with lavender and to wash their hands,” he said. “They had the same rules for the malaria epidemics, the Spanish Flu in 1918, and we began hearing it in February of this year. Much of the medicine from the 18th century is still the foundation of medicine today.”
For more information on weekend activities at Fort Massac, call 618-524-4712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.