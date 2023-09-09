MARSHALL COUNTY — An investigation continues into an alleged hazing incident that took place this summer involving a high school soccer team. However, police aren’t elaborating, and Marshall County Schools are not providing additional details about what the superintendent said is a closed internal investigation.
In late July, Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle confirmed the district was investigating an incident of alleged hazing during an off-campus, school-sanctioned trip. He said there was video circulating of the incident, but did not release any further details.
Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht said the alleged incident happened at a soccer camp on the University of Kentucky campus. It was later reported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and that department turned the case over to UK campus police.
On July 31, the school district announced that soccer Coach Bryan Blevins would be replaced by former Marshall Coach Donald Walker.
Recently, Miracle said during a phone conversation everything was handled, and any outcomes could not be shared. When asked about the status of the previous soccer coach, he said he can’t say anything about that, citing “personnel confidentiality.”
Blevins is not listed on the Marshall County High School’s staff directory page. But, the circumstances surrounding Blevins’ no longer serving in that role are unknown. Questions still remain as to whether he resigned, was suspended or fired. Marshall County’s termination policy on the Kentucky School Boards Association website reads:
“Termination and non-renewal of contracts shall be the responsibility of the superintendent who, at the first meeting following the actions, shall notify the board of same. Such notification shall be recorded in the board minutes.”
In the board meetings minutes from the past two months, there’s no mention of Blevins being fired, but he did come up at a meeting on Aug. 3 in the public comments section.
“Jondra Shadowen addressed the board, saying she was supportive of the soccer coach and would strongly support the coach being reinstated. She also addressed discipline being given in this matter. Board chair Randy Travis told Shadowen it was a personnel matter and the board cannot get involved.”
“I just wanted to stand up here and say that I am in support of the coach who was released. I would strongly support if he was reinstated. Also, the other coach, he left. I support him also. He’s a great coach, “ said Shadowen.
There’s support for Blevins on Facebook, too. The hashtag #CoachBB popped up in late July and has still recently been used by parents and students, some who appear to be on the soccer team, to support Blevins. A few of the posts say the district made the wrong decision.
At Thursday’s school board meeting, Miracle said he wouldn’t talk about the incident anymore and that it is “old news.”
The University of Kentucky denied an open records request regarding the incident, saying it was still under investigation. UK police denied a request for interview, but sent a statement that shed light on how investigations like this are handled.
It reads:
“The length of time for a police investigation varies depending on many factors. This process can include interviews, gathering and analyzing evidence and more. We are committed to conducting thorough investigations that prioritize the safety of our community, including visitors on our campus.”
When questioned if the department has seen hazing incidents involving visitors on campus prior to these allegations, they sent another statement.
It reads: “Our campus is a very safe place and we have invested more than $15 million over the last decade alone on technologies, people and initiatives to support the safety of our community and visitors.”
