Results of league matches played on 08/10/23:
Putt Pirates defeated Tin Cup 11 points to 5 points
Shankapotamus defeated Laid Back Bunch 9 points to 3 points
Up & Downers defeated The Assassins 8 points to 3 points
Rulers of the Ruff defeated Sons of Pitches 11.5 points to 1.5 points
Comment:
For the 9 hole match, Darren Swaner & Eli Nickell shot the low gross score of 35.
They also both shot the low net score of 33.
CURRENT TEAM STANDINGS BASED ON ACCUMULATED TOTAL POINTS:
Team # Team Standings Total Points
4 Putt Pirates 114.0
2 Tin Cup 112.0
5 Rulers of the Ruff 109.5
6 Laid Back Bunch 98.0
7 Shankapotamus 97.5
8 Sons of Pitches 90.5
3 Up & Downers 85.0
1 The Assassins 78.5
