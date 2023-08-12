Results of league matches played on 08/10/23:

Putt Pirates defeated Tin Cup 11 points to 5 points

Shankapotamus defeated Laid Back Bunch 9 points to 3 points

Up & Downers defeated The Assassins 8 points to 3 points

Rulers of the Ruff defeated Sons of Pitches 11.5 points to 1.5 points

Comment:

For the 9 hole match, Darren Swaner & Eli Nickell shot the low gross score of 35.

They also both shot the low net score of 33.

CURRENT TEAM STANDINGS BASED ON ACCUMULATED TOTAL POINTS:

Team # Team Standings Total Points

4 Putt Pirates 114.0

2 Tin Cup 112.0

5 Rulers of the Ruff 109.5

6 Laid Back Bunch 98.0

7 Shankapotamus 97.5

8 Sons of Pitches 90.5

3 Up & Downers 85.0

1 The Assassins 78.5

