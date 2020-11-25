Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.