Paducah police announced Monday that a woman was arrested twice Sunday after she allegedly tried to steal a vehicle on Paducah’s west end, then got out of jail and stole a vehicle from outside the public library downtown.
Yamila Laborde, 59, who listed addresses in Fort Lauderdale and Hialeah, Florida, is charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto-attempt) and theft by unlawful taking (auto), according to police. She was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
According to a news release, Laborde was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Sunday near Walmart on Hinkleville Road. A Paducah man told police he was loading groceries in the back of his 2016 Dodge pickup truck, which he had started, and his wife was sitting in the passenger seat. Police allege Laborde got into the driver’s seat of the truck and told the woman to get out, because the truck belonged to her (Laborde).
Police also said that as the man opened the driver’s side door, Laborde tried to drive away, but failed to put the truck in gear. Police said Laborde was arrested and booked into the county jail.
The news release said that, about four hours later, a man called police and reported he came out of the McCracken County Public Library and saw a woman driving away in his 2001 Toyota. An officer located the car within minutes and stopped it near South 21st and Jackson streets, according to police. Police said the driver, identified as Laborde, told the officer she was tired of walking and saw the unattended vehicle, so she took it.
Laborde was arrested and again booked into the jail.
