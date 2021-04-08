Kentucky State Police Post 1 welcomed three new sergeants to its supervisory ranks last September. On March 18, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Kentucky State Police to recognize the promotion of 30 officers at a ceremony held at the KSP Training Academy.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 promotional ceremony was postponed. With Healthy at Work guidelines in place, the agency honored the troopers and officers who were promoted in 2020 with a private in-person ceremony. One colonel, one lieutenant colonel, one major, five captains, nine lieutenants, and 13 sergeants were commissioned.
The governor spoke prior to the recognition of the newly promoted officers, offering them congratulations in their new roles.
“I’m honored to be here and excited to see what is in your future,” Beshear said. “We couldn’t be in better hands as we confront challenge after challenge. I’m proud of each and every one of you for everything you have done.”
At Post 1, Senior Trooper Cory M. Hamby was promoted to sergeant and serves as the detective sergeant. Hamby has served with KSP for 10 years, all at Post 1 near Hickory. Hamby, a Crittenden County native, lives in McCracken County with his wife and three children.
Senior Trooper Jonathan E. Murphy was promoted to sergeant and serves as the West Squad sergeant. Murphy was previously assigned to Post 2 in Madisonville and has served with KSP for nine years. Murphy is a Muhlenberg County native and still lives there with his wife and three children.
Senior Trooper Michael S. Settle was promoted to sergeant and serves as the East Squad sergeant. Settle comes to Post 1 after serving with KSP for 12 years, all at Post 16 in Henderson. Settle is a native of Todd County and lives in Marshall County with his wife and seven children.
