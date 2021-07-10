Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. celebrated its new facility Thursday with a grand opening. There were food, drinks and speeches from Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Princeton Mayor Dakota Young.
In attendance were various elected officials, first responders, business owners, and members of the community.
James Peisker and Chris Carter, co-founders of Porter Road, are hoping to begin operations at their new facility on July 19.
“It’s such a unique and historic area,” Peisker said.
During Coleman’s speech, she said it is in small communities like Princeton where hard work is done. She said the Porter Road expansion will create new jobs amid the pandemic and stimulate the local economy.
In a news release Gov. Andy Beshear said, “Just over a year ago, we announced Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. Would locate a new meat processing operation in Princeton, and I am thrilled the facility is now operational and creating quality job opportunities for residents in the area.”
Young described the expansion as the proudest moment of his term. He said it’s a major accomplishment, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Job creation of this magnitude will create future opportunities to our community. A big thanks to Porter Road for believing in Caldwell County,” said Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling, in a news release.
Porter Road’s original location is on Hopkinsville Street and is set to remain open during the transition until the new facility is fully operational, in which the old facility will shut down operations and undergo renovations.
Peisker anticipates starting operations with around 50 employees. Next year around this time, he estimates employing more than 100 workers.
The new facility encompasses 28,000 square feet, a large expansion from the company’s current 7,000 square foot facility that went into operation in 2014.
Earlier in the day, before the event, a deal was struck and Porter Road personnel acquired a third Princeton property, expanding its operations in Caldwell County to three locations.
Peisker said a storefront is being considered, adding it’s important to offer a personal touch to the business.
Porter Road’s future is connected and tied to the Princeton community. Peisker does not only want to employ residents, he is interested in educating them and providing a healthy lifestyle.
“We want to make sure that we continue to be a part of the history that Princeton has been able to hold on to,” Peisker said.
“We have received tremendous support from the city of Princeton and the state of Kentucky as we prepared for the expansion of Porter Road, furthering our commitment to creating even more well-paying jobs for our community and maintaining close proximity to our farmers,” Carter said.
