Paducah police detectives are investigating after a man reported his vehicle was shot at Wednesday evening on Lone Oak Road.
The man told officers he was stopped at a traffic light at Lone Oak Road and Interstate 24 when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside him. He said the driver fired four rounds into his vehicle, then fled. The man was not injured.
The shooter was described as a Black male, 28-35 years of age, with close-cropped hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
