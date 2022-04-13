Mayfield Police Department
William DeLapp, 60, of Mayfield, was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on an active warrant out of Graves District Court. DeLapp was charged with Failure to Comply with a civil case. He was lodged in the Warren County Jail.
On April 8, the Mayfield Police Department arrested Cody Saxton, 21, of Mayfield, on an arrest warrant from Hickman County. Saxton was taken to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center on the charge of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
Seth Slayton, 19, of Paducah, was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant from McCracken County for Failure to Appear. Mr. Slayton was transported to the Graves County Restricted custody complex. Slayton was then transported to McCracken County Detention Center by the Graves County Jail Staff.
Graves County
Sheriff’s Office
An undercover drug investigation conducted Friday April 8 by the Graves and McCracken Sheriff’s Offices, the Hopkinsville Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, led to the arrest of a Mayfield man and woman. At around 4 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Cole Street in Mayfield after the two occupants had just sold approximately 43 grams of crystal Methamphetamine on a business parking lot off of East Broadway. The passenger was identified as being 46-year-old Tracy L. Cope, of Graves County. The driver was identified as being 40-year-old Timothy L. Brown, of Mayfield. U.S. Currency was located in the vehicle that was proceeds of illegal drug sales, along with electronic scales that was being used to weigh the drug, Marijuana and other related drug paraphernalia. A 2014 Mercedes-Benz the couple was driving was also seized. A criminal records check revealed that Brown has a previous felony conviction for selling Methamphetamine. Brown was arrest and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Second Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Driving on a Suspended Operators License, and No Insurance. Cope was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Complicity), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia andvTampering with Physical Evidence. Both suspects were transported to pout of county jail facilities in Marshall and Calloway counties. The investigation is continuing.
On Sunday April 10, 2022 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Deputy Larry Jones while sitting stationary in the Pryorsburg area of Graves County, observed a man operation a motorcycle on Ky Hwy 1748 with a 3-year-old child sitting and riding on the gas tank. The motorcycle had no valid license plate. At some point during the contact, Bradley took off running and abandoned his 3-year-old. A foot chase ensued and the suspect threw a set of electronic scales that later field tested positive for Methamphetamine. A taser had to be deployed to take the suspect into custody. Deputy Jones only suffered minor injuries from the altercation. The child’s mother was contacted who came and took custody of the child. Bradley was arrested and charged with First Degree Wanton Endangerment First Degree (On Child), Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence, No Motorcycle License, No registration Plate and No Insurance. The suspect was transported and lodged at the Warren County Kentucky Jail.
On Sunday April 10, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Coltharp Road after reports that a man came out of a wooded area, breaking into a vehicle and stealing a firearm, a knife, and some clothing. When deputies arrived, they observed the suspect 39-year-old Andrew D. Bruner in the area. During the investigation, the items stolen from the vehicle were recovered. Bruner was reported missing by family members the day prior. Bruner was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Firearm), Theft by Unlawful Taking (Contents from vehicle), and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office
On April 7 at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on old U.S. Highway 45 South. The vehicle was a 1997 Astro Van driven by 45-year-old Jason C. Jackson, of Mayfield. During the investigation, it was discovered Jackson was in possession of a quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine and items related to Drug Paraphernalia. Jackson was arrested for Failure to Notify DOT of Address Change, Possession of Cont. Substance, First Degree, (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
