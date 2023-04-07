The Paducah Police Department announced Thursday that a Paducah couple have been arrested on multiple child abuse and drug-related charges.
Jakyron Burnside, 27, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under) and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine/second offense and methamphetamine) and on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
Chrishell Burns, 27, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under) and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and methamphetamine)
According to a Thursday news release, Burns and Burnside brought their 2-year-old daughter to an emergency room on March 19, and she was “lethargic, in and out of consciousness and having trouble breathing.” Police said Narcan was administered, the child recovered consciousness and she was flown to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.
Police said the child initially tested positive for cocaine, and further toxicology tests also revealed the presence of methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana and fentanyl in her system.
The news release said Burns and Burnside were later interviewed at the hospital and both denied using illegal drugs. Police say the couple said the child must have gotten into something during a visit to a local park in the hour before they brought her to a hospital. Police said detectives obtained evidence that showed the couple and child left for the hospital directly from their home.
According to the news release, police got a search warrant for the home, and officers found 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic baggie, a container that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana in the kitchen.
Police said the couple was charged with second-degree criminal abuse and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and officers began searching for the couple to arrest them.
Police said that, after an investigation began, detectives had the couple’s three other children tested for illegal drugs. Police said results showed a 3-year-old had cocaine and marijuana in his system, and a 2-month-old had cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl in her system. Information was pending on the fourth child.
As a result, police said Burns and Burnside were charged with two additional counts each of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under). Burns turned herself in Friday, March 31 to the McCracken County Jail and was arrested on the warrants.
Police said detectives confirmed Burnside’s location when they bought a “quantity of fentanyl tablets” from him at a home. Detectives served a search warrant at the home Wednesday, with help from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office drug unit. Police said Burnside was at the home, and was arrested on the three warrants, as well as a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
In addition, police said Burnside was served warrants from Graves County charging him with two counts of probation violation and from McCracken County charging him with failing to appear in court.
The four children were removed from the home by social services representatives, according to police, and detectives are continuing to investigate.
