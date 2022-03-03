Phyllis Ramey Hopkins, 73, of Hardin, formerly of Lake City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Phyllis was born Jan. 12, 1949, in Lake City, to the late Roy and Eva Mae Ramey. She spent many years working in manufacturing at Shawnee Plastics and later spent a few years working for Walmart before retiring. She loved reading and spending time with her dogs. Phyllis was a member of Unity Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Wilson Hopkins; two sons, Billy Joe Hopkins (Shelia) of Paris, Tennessee, and Michael David Hopkins (Dawn) of Hardin; two brothers, Gaylon Ramey (Lana), Phillip Ramey; brother in-law, Ed Fray; four grandchildren, Tina Hopkins, Tiffany Powell (Daniel), Phillip Hopkins, and Dustin Hopkins (Lexie); and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Lee Murphy; and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. Daniel Hopkins will officiate and burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
You may leave a message or send a Hug from Home to the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
