Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the summer fun in the lakes region. The population of Marshall County increases as family and summer residents flock to the area. Social gathering is not just an option during this time, it is a way of life.
With class no longer in session, all ages can be found enjoying the Marshall County area. While the KY Dam walkway has been closed to the public, Eggner’s Ferry Bridge walkway has remained open for the casual to veteran athlete, connecting Marshall County and Trigg County.
Moors Marina is open for boat rentals, and local fishing guides are ready for business for both the local and visiting fishermen, but parks and pavilions have remained closed to help encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Governor Beshear announced this past week a phase-in approach to reopening Kentucky that begins next week. As of May 22, restaurants can begin reopening, operating at 33% capacity, and Memorial Day, May 25, marks the point that social gatherings can resume with 10 people.
As the weather continues to improve, more and more people can be found taking advantage of outdoor activities. However, fitness centers can begin reopening June 1. Many fitness centers had taken to online classes during the time of social isolation to train and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
Nick Calhoon, owner of Tribe Fitness, said that they would be reopening June 1 with guidelines and restrictions. “Honestly, a lot of these things were already in place” said Calhoon. Hand-sanitizing station were already in the facility. Tribe already marketed small class sizes which may drop by a couple more. Classes will be adequately spaced to allow for complete sanitizing of all equipment while members wait in their cars until class begins with no socializing in the lobby.
As many places have done, Tribe Fitness has used this down time for upgrades. They have created an outdoor workout space for use during nicer weather and to help space out members. Calhoon added “I do expect it to feel a little different, but overall we are excited to have people back in the gym and continuing to build our life-giving fitness community.”
A contentious point for the lake region has been the closure of campgrounds. With Governor Beshear’s phase-in plan, campgrounds can begin reopening June 11. According to the Land Between the Lakes, all camping reservations scheduled for June 8 or before have been automatically cancelled, but no update has been made to reflect the opening of their campgrounds.
Low touch and outdoor youth sports can resume June 15. Mike Miller Park posted “ With that information, we will be able to start the season next month. We will be working on finalizing teams next week and getting in contact with everyone.”
Guidelines and restrictions are being constantly updated, but for residents of Kentucky, the summer seems to be offering more opportunities to enjoy the beautiful activities that Marshall County has to enjoy.
