The McCracken County Humane Society says Penelope may be a little bit older, but she’s still full of energy.
Penelope is a beautiful, 5 1/2-year-old blonde German Shepherd who’s been with the humane society for about five months.
Workers there say she loves water and needs lots of exercise, so it’s best if she goes to an active family with older kids.
Penelope has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on vaccinations.
She is dog particular, so she will need to do a meet-and-greet with any other animals in the home.
