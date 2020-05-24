Jamey R. Brown, CFP, CEPA, senior vice president-wealth management, and Daniel C. Brown, CFP, CEPA, senior vice president-wealth management, both of UBS Global Wealth Management, have obtained the Certified Exit Planning Advisor designation. The designation is designed for business advisers who work closely with owners of privately held companies. To earn the CEPA designation, they completed approximately 100 hours of pre-course study, 30 hours of classroom instruction, and a three-hour proctored exam.
Amy Roof, a financial adviser with Williams & Roof Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, has been named senior vice president-investments. Roof has served with Wells Fargo Advisors for nine years. She holds a master’s degree in personal financial planning from The College of Financial Planning.
