Shannon Tracy has joined Paducah Bank as a residential mortgage relationship manager. The Paducah native is a graduate of West Kentucky Community & Technical College and holds the Series 6 and 63 licenses. He also holds the property, casualty, life and health insurance license. Tracy was most recently a sales team leader at an insurance company.
Jeanne Orr has been promoted to assistance vice president of retail at The Murray Bank. She has been a customer service specialist at the bank since November 2004.
