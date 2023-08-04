METROPOLIS, Ill. — The third annual Pencils, Prayers & Praise will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at Metropolis First Baptist Church.
The evening is open to all students and teachers — from pre-schoolers through college in the public, private or homeschool environment — and the entire community.
Students are asked to bring their empty backpacks, which will be placed on the altar and be prayed over by area pastors. As students come in, a specialized tag will be put their backpack as a reminder to students that they are blessed. At the end of the evening, students can go around to different booths to fill up their backpacks with goodies to take home.
The event will kickoff in the sanctuary where a praise band will lead attendees in several songs through the evening. There will also be special speakers throughout the evening.
Community members and staff will have the chance to select a school and/or classroom to pray for during the school year.
Businesses, organizations or churches that would like to set up a booth can contact Teachers United in Christ by email at teachersunitedinchrist@gmail.com.
Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation to help cover event costs can do so through PayPal at teachersunitedinchrist@gmail.com.
Teachers United in Christ is a group of teachers from Massac County Unit 1, Joppa-Maple Grove District 38, Vienna, homeschoolers and private schools. The group wraps up its yearly study with a service project.
