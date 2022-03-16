Paula Marie Fulcher, 63, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Church of Christ and secretary for Southern Termite.
Mrs. Fulcher is survived by her husband, Gary Fulcher; her mother, Charlotte Riley Irvan of Golo; two sons, Jason Fulcher and Josh (Andrea) Fulcher both of Farmington; one daughter, Jessica (Casey) Hutchins of Fancy Farm; one brother, Barry (Elaine) Irvan of Mayfield; one sister, Debra (David) Edwards of Golo; and five grandchildren, Zac (Lindsay) Fulcher, Isaac Fulcher, Addi Fulcher, Bain Hutchins and Grayson Fulcher.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Irvan.
Funeral services for Mrs. Paula Marie Fulcher will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Luke Puckett will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Church of Christ Cemetery in Golo.
Pallbearers will be Nick Rives, Torin Pierceall, Ryan Armer, Tracy Armer, Jared Fulcher and Darren Hobbs.
Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Olive Church of Christ Cemetery, c/o Debra Edwards, 2605 State Route 564, Mayfield, KY 42066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.