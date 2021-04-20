Paul Kowalczyk of Benton, born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, went to be with his Savior on April 16, 2021. He was born to late Albina (Eileen) and Aloysius Kowalczyk on December 29, 1945. Paul was a devoted husband of 50 years to his wife, Mary Alice Kowalczyk.
Paul is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife Mary Alice Kowalczyk; his children, Paul (Oriana) Kowalczyk, Charles Kowalczyk, Patty (Robby) Robertson, Kelly (David Williams) Kowalczyk, and Andrea (Mike) Siemens and by his brothers Al Kowalczyk, Greg Kowalczyk, and sister, Mary Staskewicz. He will be remembered and cherished by his 5 grandchildren — Anna, Tommy, Kelly Jean, Levi, Paul Thomas, John Andrew, Ben, and all of his loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and dear friends. Paul was preceded in death by his mom, Eileen Kowalczyk; his dad, Aloysius Kowalczyk; brothers, Richard, David, William; his sisters, Patricia, and Joy. Paul is remembered for his steadfast integrity, loyalty, and love he offered his wife, children, and all of those who have been blessed to have known him. He truly filled the role of a wise and strong patriarch and was committed to tightly bonding his family and loved ones together, giving all of us the gift of stability, support, and strength. We have all been beautifully enriched and made better by Paul, a husband, a Dad, a Papa, brother, uncle, a friend, a hero.
Paul and his beloved wife met in 1969 at a dance to support the Vietnam Servicemen in Tokyo, Japan. Paul was recuperating there from his service in the war and Mary Alice was visiting with her sister’s family. While at the event, Paul asked Mary Alice to dance and so started their beautiful love story. Paul and Mary Alice have been dancing through life together ever since.
Paul was a committed Dad and Papa. He always showed up for his children. He was devoted to the development of children’s character, work ethic, loyalty, service to others, faith in God and he taught them to lead by example. Paul was also committed to his children’s sports, he loved the game of soccer and served as a soccer coach to each of his children. Day after day, practice after practice, game after game — he was always there. We know Dad/Papa will continue to cheer us on, help his children and grandchildren to do their best, and go the extra mile in all that they do. He is our hero, our titan, our champion, our teddy bear.
While he supported his children in their athletic developments, his own history of athletic accomplishments is impressive. Paul was a champion boxer, taking Golden Gloves Championships and other heavyweight titles. In high school, he played varsity football and received numerous awards and athletic accolades. In 2013 Paul was honored at Grand Rapids Michigan’s West Catholic High School as one of the 50 Greatest Football Players in 50 Years.
Paul’s service to the United States Army was one filled with courage and integrity. Through acts of astounding bravery, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Medal of Valor, The Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge. Although offered the Purple Heart award for an injury he suffered during combat, Paul declined it stating he “wasn’t hurt bad enough” and that it should go to those in greater need. This act demonstrates Paul’s commitment to his fellow servicemen. He has been rewarded double Purple Hearts from his wife and children for that decision.
Paul was a model for how to gracefully complete random acts of kindness. He always had a keen awareness of how and when to serve those in the greatest need. Among these acts of kindness were being a Eucharist Minister, ministering to those in prison, and many other generous acts of love to those around him.
Please join us in carrying on Paul’s legacy by honoring the importance of family, integrity, loyalty, faith, hard work, compassion, service to others, and love.
A viewing will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Collier’s Funeral Home in Benton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 16097 US-68, Hardin (or Aurora) and a Military burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Gregory Trawick will be officiating the service.
Donations can be made in Paul’s honor to Disabled American Veterans in Paducah, (http://bit.ly/DAV-Donate) or Mercy Health Hospice Paducah (http://bit.ly/MercyHealthHos pice).
