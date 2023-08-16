First year head coach Jacob Collins intends to hit the ground running… and throwing at Massac County. By all accounts the summer’s workouts have been intense and Collins hopes that the intensity carries over into the season which begins August 25 with a home game against West Frankfort.
Collins has reason to be hopeful in the talented athletes who return from last year’s 2-7 team. He hopes to replace a strong-armed quarterback Brody Smallman from last year with the duo of senior Britton Towery and sophomore Cam Fairfield. Towery has the advantage of experience over Fairfield but Collins is ready to roll with whomever steps up.
On the receiving end for Collins’ quarterback will be a premier pair of hands and feet of Kris Garnett, with Jackson Lee probably seeing action at a tight end position.
Collins is hopeful that the core of linemen he has coming back stay healthy and provide his quarterback with some protection. Owen Dumpprope, Logan Glidden, Mason McDaniel, Lewis Williams and Kyle Williams all saw considerable action last year on the line.
The Patriots have some depth at running back as well in the forms of Jacob Smith, Dylan Fairchild and Nathan Meyers. Collins is also excited about his ‘wild cards’.
“Josh Fisher is a great athlete who gained a lot of experience last year and could make a great defensive back/safety,” Coach Collins said. “Maurice Zabala is just a beast wherever we use him, although he’s sort of a prototypical linebacker. His brother Marcus Stallings is another great athlete whom I just have to motivate and plug him in somewhere. Josh Gilbert will likely make some big contributions this year also. Dawson Bassett is another kid who will contribute.”
Massac’s kicking game will be handled by Clara Elliott who had a good year last year on extra points and sophomore Landon Hillebrand who is slated to handle the kick-off chores. Collins says that both Elliott and Hillebrand are working on leg strength now.
Overall Massac seems to be ‘in order’ on offense while there may be some catching up to do on defense. One troubling thing for Collins is a lack of incoming numbers, but that seems to be prevalent all over southern Illinois.
“The numbers in the incoming freshman class and the eighth grade class are small and that will hurt our underclassmen as far as playing time,” Collins said. “A lot of schools aren’t able to field a freshman/sophomore team due to the numbers. If we can’t find teams to play our underclassmen will see mostly ‘mop-up’ duties.”
Overall though, Collins is unabashedly excited about this first season at the helm.
