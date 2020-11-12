Students at McCracken County Public Schools will be learning virtually until after their Thanksgiving break.
Superintendent Steve Carter made the announcement to the district’s board of education during a special called meeting Wednesday evening.
Carter shared the district’s COVID-19 numbers in a report to the board. Since the start of the month, 15 students and 19 staff members have tested positive for the virus. The county reported an additional 63 cases, bringing the total to 1,695.
“What’s going on in the community filters in to our buildings,” Carter said.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a record-breaking 2,700 new COVID-19 cases for the state Wednesday. Carter touted a spike in COVID-19 cases as the main reason the school system will continue virtual learning.
“These are positive test results related to this that are saying, ‘Hey this is increasing, and it’s increasing exponentially’ and we’ve got to recognize that,” Carter said.
After school activities will still take place throughout the district. Carter believes it’s crucial to keep the students’ mental well-being at the forefront of their focus.
“We still value and we want to see our students as much as possible,” Carter said. “But it’s got to be in a safe, controlled, very tight process.”
Kentucky’s positivity rate sits at 8.12% as we near the middle of the month. As more positive cases pop up, the school district has seen more than 200 students quarantined since Nov. 2.
“Just be more vigilant,” Carter said. “There’s recommendations for that, that we can go, but if we can take and reduce the potential exposure, hopefully we can get this under control.”
The district will track McCracken County’s COVID-19 statistics in order to make future decisions on how students will return to school. Carter says they will look at the county’s updated data at next week’s board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.