Pamela Mathis McCree Kirkman, 65, of Wingo, died at 4 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.
She was a Homemaker.
Mrs. Kirkman is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Kirkman of Wingo; one son, Jason McCree of Michigan; three daughters, Jennifer Frieberg of Kansas; Karianne Ormond of Utah, and Susan Seber of Utah; two brothers, Eddie Mathis of Wingo and Jimmy Mathis of Louisville; 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan P. Mathis Sr. & JoAnn Edwards Mathis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Burial will follow in the Unity Church Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
