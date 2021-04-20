A Paducah woman faces drunken driving and other charges from a March 22 wreck that left two people injured, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden reported Tuesday.
The investigation into the two-vehicle collision determined that Helen Hopkins, 54, of Paducah, was driving westbound on Herman Road at a high rate of speed and, after topping a hill, lost control of her vehicle, striking an eastbound vehicle almost head-on, Hayden said.
The driver of the second vehicle — James Carroll, 55, of Hickory — was trapped in the vehicle after the collision. Fire department and EMS personnel had to extricate him from his vehicle. He was immediately taken to an air ambulance, where he was flown to an out of state hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Hopkins was taken to a Paducah-area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
On Tuesday afternoon, she was arrested after Graves Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Smith got a warrant for her for the following charges: driving under the influence, first-degree assault, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was booked into the Graves County Jail.
