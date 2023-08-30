Despite high temperatures, Washington Street Baptist Church is already making preparations for this winter’s warming shelter.
When the temperature falls below 40 degrees, the warming center opens its doors to the community, offering shelter to men, women and children who could otherwise be in danger of hypothermia.
The center relies on volunteers to keep its doors open during the winter months, and organizers say they need more help.
Volunteers greet guests, distribute supplies, prepare and serve meals, and assist with laundering linens and cleaning the facility after hours.
The church will host an informational meeting for potential volunteers on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. at its main building, 721 Washington Street. Those who can’t attend may contact the church at info@washingtonstreetbaptist.org or by calling 270.442.8033
Those who can’t volunteer but would still like to help the center may make a donation by mailing a check directly to the Washington Street Warming Center at 739 Washington St. in Paducah, Kentucky.
