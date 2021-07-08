A trio of Paducah teens — two of whom were underage — were arrested late Monday night in connection with the theft of fireworks from a local stand, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Ke'Shawn Mykel Lamont Scott, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, authorities said.
The Paducah Police Department was contacted at 5:33 a.m. Monday and officers responded to the fireworks stand in the parking lot of the former K-Mart store in Lone Oak, where an employee and witnesses told officers three black males wearing facemasks entered the tent and took multiple boxes of fireworks with a total value of approximately $700. The employee also said one of the three knocked him to the ground, causing a laceration to his forehead, according to a police news release.
The three suspects then ran to a black Volvo parked near a convenience store, the police report alleged.
That night — around 11:22 — a Paducah Police officer saw the Volvo driving on North 10th Street and stopped it for having a headlight out. Inside the vehicle, the officer found a large amount of fireworks and three facemasks, according to the news release.
Scott, the driver, allegedly admitted to the theft and identified the two juvenile passengers in the car as also being involved.
Scott was then arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail. The two underage suspects, ages 16 and 17, were also charged with first-degree robbery before being released to their parent/guardian.
