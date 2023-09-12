The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Parent’s Night Out event on Sept. 15 from 6-9 p.m.
According to the Parks and Recreation website, kids aged 5-12-years-old are invited for a night of pizza, games, and arts and crafts at the Paducah Recreation Center while parents take a well deserved break.
The registration fee is $15 per child. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Register at the Paducah Parks & Recreation Office at 1400 HC Mathis Drive, by calling 270-444-8508, by visiting the department’s website.
