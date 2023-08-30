John Grubbs, MD, is retiring from Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Paducah after 40 years, the hospital announced in a news release on Tuesday.
Dr. Grubbs, a board-certified neurologist and clinical neurophysiologist, earned his medical degree from the University of Kentucky and completed his residency in neurology at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, the release said. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
According to Baptist Health, staff members described Dr. Grubbs as a caring and dedicated physician who goes above and beyond to provide thorough care.
Dr. Grubbs’ retirement will be effective on September 10, and the release said the entire staff at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.