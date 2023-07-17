Paducah police announced Monday that a man was arrested over the weekend after a passer-by reported he pointed a rifle at her and shouted racial slurs.
According to a police news release, James R. Loe, 53, was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and menacing.
The news release said a woman told police she was walking her dogs when a man began yelling racial slurs from across the street regarding people he believed had stolen his Confederate flag. According to police, she said he left, but returned with a rifle and continued to yell various insults regarding Black people. She said he pointed the gun at her from his hip, according to police.
Police said officers arrived and located Loe on North 14th Street, and that Loe first denied owning a rifle, but did admit making racial statements regarding the people he believed stole his flags. According to police, he then said he went home to get his gun after the caller threatened to kill him.
Police said Loe allowed officers to search his home, where they found the rifle. Loe was arrested on the aforementioned charges and was booked into McCracken County Jail.
