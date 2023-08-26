PADUCAH — The Paducah Historical Preservation Group recently developed a self-guided tour of African-American historical landmarks in hopes of preserving the area’s Black history.
Rhonda McCurry-Smith, an advisor with the group, says they came up with the idea in 2022. This year, they’ve seen the fruit of their labor.
The tour offers 26 stops, taking people on what the PHPG said is an enriching and engaging experience, diving into the history of key figures who helped shape Black culture in the city.
“We wanted to do something significant,” McCurry-Smith said, “to remind people of where we came from and what we contributed to Paducah.”
People can visit sites like Lincoln High School, Bronzeville, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church, Oak Grove Cemetery, and Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.
“It is imperative, you know, in this time of — I hate even to say the initials,” Smith said, “CRT, where they try to erase some facts from history, it’s important for us to preserve what we possibly can.”
She said next, the group is looking at obtaining funding for historical markers at 17 of the 26 sites. Smith said milestones are needed to keep the legacy alive in a permanent public space.
“This means a lot to many people,” Smith said. “We want to highlight those and begin making the marks and getting the markers so our children and grandchildren can remember them.”
Smith isn’t the only one glad the city has this tour. Amina Whatkins, a sales specialist with Paducah Travels, went on the first tour. Whatkins said she was greatful she went because she learned something new about a location familiar to her family.
“We were talking about the masonry work that was on the outside of the bricks, he had designed on his own. So that was something I didn’t know; it was something unique to the architecture,” Whatkins said.
Whatkins said the tour opens up opportunities to learn about Black history and the community. She hopes the school system will remember the tour during essential black history celebrations.
“I hope the education system, the teachers and everyone takes the time to look it up on our website,” Whatkins said. “It’s something that can be done for Black history month or Juneteenth.”
The Paducah Historical Preservation Group will have another tour in mid-October. Visit the Paducah Travels website to stay current on all tour dates.
