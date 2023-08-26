A months-long, $3 million roadwork project along Cairo Road near Interstate 24 Exit 3 is coming to an end, the KYTC announced.
According to a Thursday release, the interchange has reopened to normal traffic flow, with some finish-work to be completed along Cairo Road over the next two weeks.
The KYTC asks drivers to be aware of stop-bar and turn-arrow installation at intersections in the coming weeks, which they say should only create minor traffic disruptions.
Crews have been working to replace waffled pavement from the I24 westbound entry and exit ramps, westward along Cairo Road through the Olivet Church intersection, since early March.
According to the KYTC, nearly 9,000 vehicles travel Cairo Road through the I-24 Exit 3 Interchange in an average day, including a substantial number of commercial trucks. Over time, those heavy trucks and other traffic negatively impacted the road, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat explained in a statement before construction began.
The waffled pavement was demolished and excavated by the KYTC and replaced by Harper Construction Co. with a 10-inch layer of durable concrete, which Poat called “a long-term solution to the pavement problems that have plagued KY 305.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.