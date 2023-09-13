The City of Paducah Compost Facility at 1560 North 8th Street will be closed to the public until further notice beginning Sept. 14.
According to a news release from the city, the closure will allow for the routine grinding of brush.
The city said in the release the regular schedule for the facility, which is operated by the Public Works Department, is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Facility accepts brush, leaves, and yard debris from Paducah residents at no charge. There is a fee for contractors and those who live outside the city limits.
According to the release, premium compost, wood chip compost, and raw wood chips are available for purchase by the bucket load. Contact the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511 to inquire about product availability.
