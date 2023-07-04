PADUCAH — Middle schoolers, retirees, teachers, and service members — folks you might feel have nothing in common — all brought together by their love of music.
The Paducah Community Band played a number of patriotic hits on the evening of July 4, with the assistance of the 202nd Army Band out of Owensboro, Kentucky.
A large crowd of community members gathered on the stone steps and grass around the Noble Park amphitheater stage to enjoy the free performance — the band's first since November 2019.
Songs included "The Star Spangled Banner," "My Old Kentucky Home," "What a Wonderful World," "God Bless America," "Stars and Stripes," and more.
At their most recent practice, PCB Director and Reidland Middle School Music Teacher Spencer Sullivan said it was "awesome to see so many different kinds of people come together for one purpose" — to make music.
“One of the great joys I have is using music as a tool to teach life lessons. So, I teach life through music. It’s pretty cool when those two things can combine,” he explained.
Sullivan told the crowd on Tuesday the community and army bands only had about 40 minutes to practice together before the show, but everything appeared to go-off without a hitch.
The performance ended at about 8 p.m., leaving attendees enough time to travel downtown for Paducah's annual fireworks show.
Following the show, Sullivan took to social media to describe how he felt about the evening.
"I am so honored to serve as the Director of the Paducah Community Band. Tonight’s performance was outstanding, emotional, and meaningful. A great crowd," he commented.
