One Paducah artist has made friends in some pretty high places — the treetops, to be exact.
Jim and Kathy Keeney have been selling their handmade jewelry out of a cart near the gazebo on Broadway Street for the past 17 years through their business, Keeney Scottish Tinkers.
Jim said he’s not only an artist, though. He considers himself an ambassador of Paducah, welcoming visitors and helping them navigate the downtown area.
“The number one question we answer down there is ‘what is there to do downtown, is there a good place to eat?’ ” Keeney explained Monday.
Keeney said he’s made friends with other business owners in the area through his business, especially Char Diesel, co-owner of John’s Pass Carriage Service. Her carriage corner is right next to his jewelry cart.
Keeney said ever since construction began on the nearby City Block Project, business has been slower for him and Diesel.
“Our focus is to try and survive the transition of what’s happening downtown,” he explained. “There’s quite a bit less walking traffic going past us because two-thirds of the parking lot is gone.”
Keeney said several other artists in the Art a ‘la Cart program do most of their work in their home studios, but not him. He does all of his work right there, next to the gazebo. It’s a setup he said has provided him the opportunity to socialize with all kind of folks.
“I meet interesting people from all over the country, and sometimes from all over the world,” he said. “And sometimes, interesting animals.”
While his workspace has been lonelier this year than in years past, Keeney said he has other friends to keep him company — the local squirrels, or, “tree rats,” as he lovingly calls them.
Keeney said the squirrels often snack on the nuts that fall from a nearby tree. Keeney, who tends to snack on plain almonds, peanuts, and sunflower seeds, occasionally shares his treats with the “tree rats,” and he’s not alone.
“The squirrels know the downtown. I’m not the only one,” he said. “They have a whole circuit.” When they aren’t scuttling around his cart, he said they can often be found looking for birdseed and crumbs near restaurants with outside seating.
Keeney said he appreciates the squirrels’ company, and they appreciate the snacks, which they often bury in nearby flowerbeds as they stockpile for winter.
“That’s the origin of the phrase ‘squirreling away,’ he explained Monday.
Jim is one of the founding members of Art a ‘la Cart. It’s a program designed to get artists out of their studios and into the public by making it easier for them to work outside.
He said it’s an open program, and people are free to apply. But it isn’t an easy gig.
“It’s a different animal,” he said. “It’s not for everybody. It’s not for the faint of heart.”
He suggested people interested in the program stop by his cart to see what it’s like first. Then, they have to go and get a business license from City Hall.
In order to participate, people have to make their own art using one of the more recognized artist mediums, like painting, drawing, jewelry making, or photography, he explained. While not required, he said it’s highly recommended that participants demonstrate their art for those walking by as well.
With the construction of the new hotel and parking lot seemingly driving away foot-traffic, Keeney said his main concern — and that of Diesel — is to make it through the next few months. Neither of them know for sure whether the city will make a place for them to continue with their businesses when everything is said and done. But as they push head-on through the next few months, he looks forward to spending time with the tree rats.
