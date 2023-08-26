The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has awarded a fixed-price subcontract to Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc. (BFW) to prepare an analysis and future plans for re-industrialization of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site. The work will be completed over the next two years and provide the local community with a comprehensive road map for the future of the Department of Energy (DOE) site.
The contract will be funded through a $2 million grant awarded to the Paducah Chamber from the DOE Office of Environmental Management. The Chamber was awarded the grant in June after Sen. Mitch McConnell and Cong. James Comer secured the funding.
“It is exciting to award this work to a firm headquartered in Paducah,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah Chamber President/CEO. “We believe this team will work diligently with community stakeholders to develop a plan that is well suited for the future. This is a critical planning effort for the community and the region. The work completed with this study will address the future of the site including land availability, economic development prospects and future workforce.”
BFW is partnering with Geosyntec Consultants, a consulting firm of engineers, scientists, and innovators out of Knoxville, Tennessee. Both BFW and Geosyntec are currently performing work at the site and bring in-depth, site-specific knowledge to the re-industrialization project. Geosyntec has experience developing similar plans for other DOE sites and communities, most recently the re-industrialization of the Oak Ridge, Tennessee site.
