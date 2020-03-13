Contact: Tim Tucker - 270-575-8668 or 502-242-7758
——
SKY: VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS on B3
Go without coming up or the fine print.
——
B1:
MAIN: PADSPTS-03-14-20 KHSAA-DeadPeriod (Willman, 14 inches, photo, SENT)
SUB: PADSPTS-03-14-20 McCracken-Hayes (Willman, 14 inches, photo, SENT)
DOWN: PADSPTS-03-14-20 MURFB-Utley (Marlowe, 20 inches, photo, SENT)
DOWN: GLF--VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOLF (SENT: 900 words, photos.)
DOWN: BBO—VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMPTY BALLPARKS (UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.)
——
B2:
PADSPTS-03-14-20 On Television (Put in box; only usual Fine Print item available)
Jumps from B1
——
B3:
COLUMN: PAUL NEWBERRY-THE WEEK SPORTS STOPPED (UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m.)
BBO—TIM DAHLBERG-NO BASEBALL (SENT: 850 words, photos.)
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS (UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m. With The Latest.)
ATH--VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOSTON MARATHON (SENT: 900 words, photos.)
——
B7:
BKC--VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NCAA TOURNAMENT (UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 4 p.m., 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.)
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS-ARENA WORKERS (UPCOMING: 950 words, photos.)
CAR--VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOTORSPORTS (SENT: 450 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.)
BKC--DAYTON-DREAM DENIED (SENT: 600 words, photos.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.