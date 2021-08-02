A road not taken: Verified Cormac McCarthy account is fake
NEW YORK — Sorry, Cormac McCarthy fans. That blue-checked Twitter account for the famous, and famously media-shy author is fake.
“The account referenced was verified by mistake and that has since been reversed,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Associated Press on Monday. “The account will also be required to adhere to Twitter’s parody, newsfeed, commentary, and fan account policy.”
The McCarthy account, @CormacMcCrthy, had more than 48,000 followers as of midday Monday, among them Stephen King. It was established in September 2018, but was only recently given a blue check for verification. Another McCarthy parody account from 2012 managed to fool Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who tweeted at the time “We have the best authors in the world right here.”
McCarthy, 88, rarely speaks to the press and has no known presence on social media. His novels include “All the Pretty Horses,” “No Country for Old Men” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road.” Some of the tweets on the current parody account make light of his unfamiliarity with technology.
“My publicist is on my case about my infrequent use of this infernal website,” reads a tweet from last week. “He says engagement is down and so are metrics and something something who cares.”
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’-inspired series to bow in 2022
LOS ANGELES — Start the countdown. An Amazon series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” novels will premiere in September 2022.
The date was announced Monday as filming in New Zealand concluded for the as-yet untitled series, which Amazon said will relate the “fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.”
The story is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s famed fantasy-adventure works and will follow new and familiar characters confronting the “long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” ground that has yet to be covered on screen, the streaming service said
The series will debut in more than 200 countries and territories with a large ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Sophia Nomvete and Lloyd Owen.
New Zealand also was the home for taping of director Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and prequel “The Hobbit” film trilogies.
The series will debut Sept. 2, 2022.
Judd walks again long after shattering leg in Africa
Ashley Judd is walking again, nearly six months after shattering her leg deep in a Congolese rainforest.
Judd posted a video of herself on Instagram on Sunday walking by herself up a hill in a national park in the Swiss alps.
“My leg and foot, worked beautifully. I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily,” Judd said in the post.
Judd tripped over a log and broke her tibia in multiple places while joining researchers in a night-time search for bonobos. She said she spent hours on the forest floor, biting a stick after screaming in pain. Several men carried her back to camp in a hammock tied to a pole, and then she was evacuated by motorbike over dirt roads, with a driver steering and another man “holding the top part of my shattered tibia together.”
The actress thanked her African colleagues, doctors, therapists, family and fans for their support in her recovery.
“My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead,” Judd wrote.
Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer
Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”
The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
“It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she wrote. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups.”
Well-wishers included Jane Lynch, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m beaming out to you all my love and vibes for good health,” and Ashley Nicole Black, who wrote: “Praying for you! So many folks got your back!”
Griffin has had a tumultuous few years, including facing backlash in 2017 for taking part in a photoshoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling president Donald Trump. Her sister, Joyce Griffin, died of cancer in September 2017 and her mother, Maggie Griffin, died in March 2020 after battling dementia.
