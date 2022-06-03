When people see baby wildlife falling by the wayside, it is difficult to let nature take its course.
When an infant critter or bird shows up, alone and in harm’s way, the impulse of some, maybe most humans is to come to the rescue. That seems what a caring person would do, but it is often far from ideal. Often it is just wrong.
Nature’s way is more Darwinian than Disneyesque. The animals can’t all get along and be friends. They have more babies than can survive, and depending on the species, sometimes relatively few make it beyond their earliest days.
Some species are pegged by nature as food for others. Carnivores and meat-eating omnivores aren’t being mean, but they survive at the expense of those upon which they prey.
You see a robin hopping around in the yard, pulling up and eating the occasional earthworm. And that’s cool. But what about the worms? They were some other worms’ sons and daughters, right?
We impose the cuteness factor on wild creatures, and if they aren’t so cute, we care a lot less about how and when they die. If a red-shouldered hawk swoops down, kills and eats the pretty robin, we’re not nearly so comfortable with that. But it’s the same thing.
Nature doesn’t try to save everybody. It cannot work like that. The survival of individuals, especially individual juveniles, is not vital to their species and the overall balance of things.
This time of year, many creatures have produced youngsters and these wild babies are beginning to show up all around us. Most often we don’t see them as they take part in the great cycle of life and death. When we do take notice of these infant or juvenile critters, it is often because they are in a jam.
Even if a youngster is going through a normal coming-of-age event, the essence of it at least makes it appear all wrong, that of a baby in trouble. That is sometimes right on both counts: normal procedure for growing up wild puts babies at risk. Growing up as a critter, life is hard, certainly uncertain.
If you see an obviously undersized bird on the ground, flightless and at the mercy of its surroundings, the immediate conclusion is that is has fallen from its nest. What is one to do to save it?
In most cases, do nothing. Very commonly, juvenile songbirds bail out of the nest or are jettisoned by siblings or parents before they fledge, before they have complete growth of feathers needed for flight. In those cases, however, parent birds actually will feed those offspring right on the ground. They are still under parental care.
If you see one of these birds and go save it, you are removing it from its natural lifeline of feeding and natural influence that will help it become a functioning adolescent bird. Chances are your lifesaving efforts will kill the baby bird. However, if you manage to provide the right foods persistently during the time it is necessary, the bird might survive — but it is likely the youngster won’t develop the skills it needs to continue surviving as a wild bird.
Saving a baby animal or bird is a good-faith, well-intended act, a beautiful thing, but it is difficult for a human without the same skills or the full-time ability to care for the youngster as the natural parent or parents would.
That’s why taking in any wild creature even to rescue it is legally the same as smashing it with a big stick or shooting it. Rarely would you get prosecuted for trying to do an act of kindness but taking a baby critter or bird for the purpose of keeping it alive is technically a violation.
Keeping most wild things legally requires one to be licensed as a wildlife rehabilitator. And those people have to have more skills at caring for creatures than the average benefactor.
When you encounter one of these baby critters in dire straits (no reference to the band of the same name), usually the recommended course is to wish it the best and bow out.
But it may die, you say. Yep, it happens all the time. Again, survival rates of wild babies are often depressingly low.
That is part of nature’s plan, the reason why the most vulnerable species produce lots of youngsters.
Consider cottontail rabbits. Most never get to be a year old, but the survival rate among juveniles is deplorable. Scads of them are born to die right away. But that is why they have incredible reproductive habits. If predators did not kill them so often, we’d be neck deep in rabbits.
Worst of all with people might be the inclination to help deer fawns, which are being born all over the landscape right now. Mother does stay away from their babies to avoid drawing predators’ attention to them. Does only visit their babies, hiding in cover, to nurse them now and then.
A baby deer that is found and “saved” by taking it away destroys that fawn’s chances of growing up as a wild deer. And that’s if saving it doesn’t outright kill the fawn.
Most circumstances favor a hands-off approach to wild babies. They may or may not be doomed. Chances are, however, our help isn’t helpful.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
