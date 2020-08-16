Several years ago, I wrote a column about friendship, categorizing a list of potential friends: the best friend forever, the spiritual friend, the workplace friend, the friend that makes you laugh, and more.
On a drive from Crossville, Tennessee, to Paducah a few years ago I discovered a new and vital friend — the fog friend. Returning home from a visit with my daughters in Maryland, I stopped for the night in Crossville. At 5:30 the next morning, I stepped out of the hotel into one of the densest fogs I’ve ever experienced. Fortunately, I remembered where I parked the car and managed to get in without spilling my coffee or dropping the pastry so graciously provided by the hotel’s breakfast bar. The usual early morning traveling routine followed — seatbelt on, coffee in the proper cup holder (but only after debating which of the two to use), phone set up with Bluetooth, and where in the hell should I put the pastry? I knew I should have taken a piece of fruit instead.
Slowly and cautiously I crawled onto the interstate just a few blocks away, unable to see beyond 30-40 feet. I was more than a little frightened as I did my best not to overdrive my vision of the road ahead of me. It didn’t help having 18-wheelers zipping by me and immediately disappearing into a wall of grayness. It was like being in some kind of horror movie where people vanish into misty surroundings.
But being the tiger that I am, I persevered, grateful for the occasional respite from the fog when I could see perhaps 100 feet ahead of me. About 30 tense minutes into the drive my new friend appeared, an 18-wheeler that was traveling at a speed in my comfort zone, and consistent with the road conditions. I quickly fell in behind him and proceeded to be his puppy for the next two hours.
On several occasions another car would get between us, much to my dismay, but their relationship with the fog friend lacked the commitment I had. As we approached Briley Parkway in Nashville, I was prepared to say goodbye to my friend, but to my delight he proceeded onto the parkway, and I followed him until the approach to I-24, where I lost him in another cloud of dense fog. But from Crossville to Nashville, the driver of that 18-wheeler was my best fog friend forever. I cannot imagine how stressful the drive would have been without the security of his truck in front of me. I wonder if he was aware of my presence and the service he provided me? I like to think that he was.
I made it on my own from Nashville to the Kentucky line, where the fog finally dissipated and I enjoyed a peaceful drive through Kentucky farmland bejeweled with autumn colors. Along the way it occurred to me that there have been other fog friends in my life, people who provided me with a comfort zone while I navigated difficult times or struggled with confusing or conflicting choices.
Fog friends appear in many guises — parents, teachers, pastors, or friends. That day mine happened to be a truck driver.
Bill Renzulli can be reached at wfrenzulli@mac.com.
