Why am I a Republican? Why are you a Republican?
What has the Republican Party become in the last four years?
As a young boy growing up in Paducah, and working for my dad at Concrete Inc., I attended [the Fancy Farm Picnic] to observe and admire the men who “took the stump” to argue politics of the day. One could hold a position and do so politely, maintaining his own position for what he believed was good for western Kentucky, while allowing for the fact the other guy could be right, too.
Many Paducah residents were fiercely conservative Democrats (though with more than a few secretly voting for Nixon). I had even written an editorial published in the Paducah Sun-Democrat supporting Nixon over McGovern in 1972 — of course I was not of age to vote.
While studying politics and theology at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, in 1976, I saw and felt a national pendulum swing toward conservatism. The “Big Umbrella” of Ronald Reagan was sweeping the nation. Reagan successfully worked across the aisle with Tip O’Neill to pass much legislation. You could disagree agreeably. Democrat and Republican. This was mighty fine. I went to DC as a paid LBJ congressional intern in the summer of 1980, in the fall I became a Reagan voter and Republican. I then went to law school in Texas and made my life in College Station as a prosecutor, husband, father, city councilman and mayor pro tem, even doing an 8-year stint (1991-1999, USAR, JAGC, IMA, two weeks a year in DC doing capital murder defense appellate work, as a first-lieutenant and captain). I am glad we are now in the SEC, and I’m proud to say I met George H.W. Bush several times and even prouder he is buried right here in conservative Aggieland.
Fiscal conservatism tied our big umbrella together as we fought to balance the budget and hold down the debt, and we fought against the corrupt power of the national unions, such as Teamsters. Reagan was also right on national security — calling out Russia. When Paul Ryan left, and George Will recently left the party, fiscal conservatism went out the window.
So why am I a Republican? Why are you a Republican?
Trump had been a Putin puppet for four years and only got “talk” and “meetings” from China and North Korea (read John Bolton’s book), and received nothing in return. Trump refused to decry Russia’s recent hacking, but our intelligence agencies did. As a leader, he got an F in national security. Ask our defense secretaries. So have the Republicans left George H.W. and John McCain? I think so.
Importantly during the 1980s, many Republicans were either pro-life or pro-choice, with George H.W. being nominally pro-choice until 1980 and Barbara remaining so. There was room for us all in the “big umbrella.”
Today, Republicans are divided and in shambles, sadly crystallized by the angry, predictable Demogogic fall of a man whose thirst for power knew no bounds.
And his followers sadly continue to repeat his “conspiracies” about the election and his lies.
Good folks disagreed on important issues today, but for Republicans, if you are not on the side wishing to abolish and overturn Roe v. Wade, you are a “Republican in Name Only (RINO)” an epithet casually thrown around by Trump against anyone he wished to smear, and “primary out.” Does this sound close to McCarthyism to anyone? You don’t agree with me, you are a “communist,” today, meaning “you are not a Republican.”
If this is why you are a Republican, then there you are. If not, why are you a Republican? “Get out of my party, don’t run if you don’t believe what I believe.” Trump has $200,000,000 to run candidates he wants and he has used that cudgel to curtail anyone who speaks against him in Congress: Fear.
If Ronald Reagan were alive today, he would cry tears, (as I believe George H.W. did, and George W., and John McCain did) over the last four years to see what has become of his beloved adopted party. Ask yourself — why are you a Republican?
I am leaving the Republican Party, but to paraphrase Ronald Reagan, it will not be because I left the Republican Party, but because the new minority party left me.
Hub Kennady is a former Paducah resident and former mayor pro tem of College Station, Texas.
